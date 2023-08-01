NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police are looking for information after several car break-ins in Cherry Grove early Tuesday morning.
Police ask anyone in the area who might have surveillance footage at their residence or business to review it between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight for any suspicious vehicles or people.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 843-447-9376.
