NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is holding its 15th annual motorcycle rodeo this week.

The event allows the police department and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel to improve their maneuvering skills while also raising money for Camp Happy Days, according to Sergeant Ray Pollock.

“The event is two-fold,” Pollock said. “The first aspect of it is training for law enforcement to hone their skills. The second aspect of it is a fundraiser. We’re raising funds for Camp Happy Days which is an organization that helps families affected by children with cancer.”

Pollock said the event started earlier this week and will continue through Saturday with various events including a timed course, slow rides and the fan-favorite ‘Last Man Standing’ ride.

“It’s a crowd pleaser — it’s fun,” he said. “The guys tend to get a little bit competitive sometimes, but we try to make sure that we’re not damaging equipment — that’s something we don’t want to do.”

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.