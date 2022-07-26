NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in North Myrtle Beach.

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. on North Beach Boulevard, according to a news release. One person was taken into custody in the 4800 block of Highway 17 South. The person’s name has not been released.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.