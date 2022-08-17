NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Virginia man driving a car that crashed Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach, starting a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and houses, may be charged with reckless driving, according to a police report.

The man, who News13 isn’t naming until charges are officially confirmed, was driving a 2008 Infinity that overturned and caught fire at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard. The crash led to another fire that prompted authorities to evacuate about 50 people from three homes, the report said.

In all, five vehicles and three golf carts were damaged in the incident.

The man and at least one of the three passengers in the car –two men and a woman from Midlothian, Virginia — were taken to the hospital, the report said. The driver was later taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

According to the report, one of the homes damaged and evacuated in the aftermath of the crash “was a group home that had numerous individuals who had special needs and difficulties that led officers to ensuring that they had proper safety measures to benefit them.” No injuries were reported.

The incident began at about 4:20 a.m. when a North Myrtle Beach officer saw a white car speeding and swearing “all over the road way,” the report said. It crashed at the Mar Vista Grande on South Ocean Boulevard but continued on with the officer losing sight of it.

A short time later, an officer near 20th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard saw the same vehicle speeding and swerving before it went onto a sidewalk and hit an electrical box, the report said. It then went airborne and flipped over before crashing into the house and catching on fire.

After all four people were helped from the burning vehicle, “the subjects informed officers they were just out for a drive and next thing they remember is they were upside down,” the report said.

