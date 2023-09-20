NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach Police Officer is on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation after he was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident, police said.

Sgt. Chris King has worked for the department for eight years and currently serves as the traffic division supervisor, according to police.

King is on duty from an incident that occurred September 7. It occurred while King was off duty and in Surfside Beach, SC, according to police.

