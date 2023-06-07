NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach Police officer helped identify a shooting suspect by proactively patrolling the streets.

According to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach police, on May 28, officer Wallace saw a white jeep run a red light and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

There was a woman driving and a man in the car, according to the post. As Wallace spoke with the people in the vehicle, she saw the woman was in distress. As the man was not looking, the woman silently mouthed “help me” repeatedly to Wallace.

Wallace then put the man in her patrol vehicle, according to the post. She then went back to speak to the woman who told her that the man had just shot someone.

According to the Facebook post, moments later, a “be on the lookout” was sent over the radio from dispatch regarding a vehicle that was just involved in a shooting in the county.

The situation happened towards the last 30 minutes of officer Wallace’s shift.

Due to her patrolling, the man was arrested and an illegally carried pistol was recovered from underneath the man’s seat.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department commended Officer Wallace for being proactive and dedicated.