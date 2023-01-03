NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals who allegedly assaulted a store employee during an armed robbery.

It happened Friday evening at the Burlington in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Police/Facebook

The male suspect has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears earrings, police said. Both suspects left the store in a red SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.