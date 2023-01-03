NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals who allegedly assaulted a store employee during an armed robbery.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
It happened Friday evening at the Burlington in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.
The male suspect has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears earrings, police said. Both suspects left the store in a red SUV.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.