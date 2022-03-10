NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach’s planned St. Patrick’s Day parade will be postponed to March 19, the city announced Thursday afternoon.

The decision comes after the National Weather Service gave the city a wind and weather breakdown, which shows high chances of severe thunderstorms, wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and the potential of tornadoes on Saturday morning.

“There are just too many unknowns and hazards associated with a weather event like this and it’s always better to err on the side of caution,” Mike Mahaney, the city’s manager, said in the announcement.