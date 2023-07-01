NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some North Myrtle Beach residents are upset after they say workers recently buried turtles alive at a construction site near where they live.

They said it happened at the Del Webb construction site, which is adjacent to where they live at the North Myrtle Beach Golf and Tennis Complex.

“I’m just sad, resident Kim Belcher said. “I just feel like I let them down. I wish I could have saved them all.”

Residents said they saw workers cover up a pond and bury the turtles alive on June 26. Neighbors worked together to save at least 30 of the turtles, including two babies. They also said they asked the companies if they could move the turtles out of harm’s way.

“You will see from pictures of the mud that the turtles were stuck in, no one tried to move the turtles from one place to another, resident John Tyler said. “All we asked them to do was relocate the turtles to bigger ponds … with no response.”

Belcher agreed.

“We didn’t ask for much,” she said. “All we wanted to do was move the turtles and, you know, let them be safe. This company, the two companies that I spoke with they didn’t want to hear it. They said that they were not stopping their project or work.”

North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney said he was aware that some residents were concerned about the situation.

“The city immediately brought it to the developer’s attention, and they have informed us that they are looking into the situation and [are] discussing appropriate procedures moving forward,” he said in a statement.

News13 has reached out to the two companies — A.O. Hardee and Son Inc. and DRG Development Resource Group — for comment. A.O. Hardee said it had no comment. DRG has not responded.

“If we can save the turtles, the sea turtles, then why can’t we save the turtles here,” Tyler said.