NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach residents will not see a tax increase for the 2023 budget, according to a news release sent out by the city after the council’s budget retreat.

North Myrtle Beach Council members had a budget retreat in Pinopolis to discuss the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Total expenditures are expected to be more than $162 million, according to the city.

Three major projects would be included in the new budget. The city hopes to establish a stormwater drainage fund that would include constructing an ocean outfall at 18th Avenue North at a cost of about $15 million, according to the news release.

The city would also spend $31 million on a project to expand the Parks and Recreation, according to the release. The North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex would include a new splash park, Family Entertainment Center, six new baseball/softball fields, and five multipurpose fields for soccer and other sports.

The Family Entertainment Center would include a food court, arcade games and rooms for families to rent for birthday parties, according to the city. The city expects the splash pad to make $750,000 to $1 million per year and the expanded Christmas Village and light show to make more than $1.2 million.

The city would also like to find an emergency operations center and data management center for about $12 million, according to the release. The center would be build on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Finance Director Randy Wright said the millage rate is expected to remain at 45 mils for the next five years, meaning no tax increase on residents for any of the projects.