NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant has joined a growing movement across the U.S. to boycott Russian-made products as a sign of solitary with Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, Buoys on the Boulevard said it will no longer carry Russian-made alcohol products or Russian snow crab.

“As a veteran owned company we understand the cost of independence,” the restaurant said in the post. “Our prayers will be with the people of Ukraine as they fight to keep theirs. … No, it won’t make a difference, but you all know Buoys is all about principle.”