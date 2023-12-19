NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of North Myrtle Beach has asked a judge to throw out a federal lawsuit that accuses the city of enacting an ordinance to restrict competitive business practices.

The owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear sued the city more than a year ago and have asked for a summary judgment, according to court documents.

In its lawsuit, the company said the city passed the ordinance so that it could maintain a monopoly on the rental of beach equipment, including chairs, umbrellas and other items. The lawsuit also stated that Cherry Grove Beach Gear abided by the ordinance at all times, including following restrictions on where beach equipment could be located on the beach and the times that items had to be removed from the beach.

In a response filed in U.S. District Court in Florence on Dec., 11, the city’s lawyers argued that the court previously ruled that two state statutes support the city’s claims that it has the authority to grant franchises to private companies who want to sell or rent beach equipment.

In an August 2022 court filing, the city argued that “the prohibition on delivery and set up of beach equipment is a proper exercise of the City’s broad Home Rule powers to adopt measures for advancing the safety and enjoyment of the millions of people who annually visit the City’s beaches.”

In September 2022, a federal judge denied a request by the company for a preliminary injunction to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance, saying that the company failed to show that it would likely succeed in the lawsuit, according to court documents.

A trial is scheduled for March 11.