NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen a dramatic drop in building permits for single-family homes so far this year, according to data from the city.

The city’s planning and development director said the 60% drop when compared with last year is because of a spike in last year’s permits. Last year, permit applications were submitted for entire neighborhoods at once, which isn’t the normal procedure.

At this point in the city’s last fiscal year, developers had pulled 349 building permits for neighborhood projects like Grand Dunes, Del Webb, Sea Glass Cottages and others. This year, permits have dropped to 139, which is considered closer to normal for an average year.

“This year’s numbers are more reflective of a typical pattern,” James Wood, the planning and development director, said. “Normally, when we get a project that size they come in for 15, 20 at a time and space it out over the year, but we just had kind of unusual activity last year where a lot of these larger projects were coming in at the same time, asking for all of their permits at once”.

In addition, the median sale price in North Myrtle Beach rose more than $100,00, and the number of homes for sale decreased nearly 60% last year.

Wood said people took advantage of the housing market.

“I think people were rapidly trying to respond to that demand,” he said.

Most of the neighborhoods where permits were requested this time last year will continue to be built over the summer. The Del Webb neighborhood project will bring nearly 500 homes to the area, while the Grand Dunes project will bring more than 800.

A major factor in how long it will take to complete these projects will depend on supply chain issues.

“We’re gearing up to have a busy summer construction season, [and] we expect those numbers to rebound considerably, especially if they can get those supply chain issues worked out,” Wood said.

The city is also seeing an increase in commercial projects and building evaluations.