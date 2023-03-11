NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Carolina attracted tens of thousands of people to North Myrtle Beach Saturday morning, which brought an influx of customers to Main Street businesses.

“We come every year to celebrate the festivities here,” one North Myrtle Beach resident said.

City officials were expecting about 30,000 people and 130 vendors. The event also drew in tons of customers for businesses on Main Street.

“This has been the busiest St. Patrick’s Day,” said Jackie Heubi, an employee at Main Street Cafe.

“We already blew out over 20 gallons of Bloody Mary mix and now we’re into two more, doing shots and everybody’s buying like crazy,” said Tom Corbett with Flynn’s Irish Tavern. “It’s the day of the Irish there’s no doubt. Look at this, it’s incredible.”

The parade had three separate entertainment stages, including contests such as a Shepherd’s Pie eating contest and a leprechaun contest.

“This is my second year entering the leprechaun contest,” Jim Corbett said. “Came in second last year and want to get first this year.”

Several vendors said this year’s parade was huge for business, and plan to be back next year.