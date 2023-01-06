NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A familiar face is next in line to lead the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Capt. Dana Crowell, a 20-year veteran of the department, will become the city’s first female police chief when she is sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday in a ceremony at City Hall, the city announced on Thursday.

Tommy Dennis Photo: City of North Myrtle Beach

She will replace Tommy Dennis, who will be taking over as an associate judge in the city’s municipal court. He has served as the city’s police chief since June 2020 and has worked for the department for nearly 26 years.

Crowell will be the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968.

According to the city, Crowell was appointed to the position of Professional Standards Captain in 2020 and is currently responsible for the daily operations of the agency as well as internal investigations and departmental hiring.

She is active in several professional organizations, including the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives; the International Association of Chiefs of Police; the South Carolina Police Chief Association; the Southern Police Institute’s Alumni Association; the North Myrtle Beach Rotary Club; and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association.

She graduated from the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute’s 134th Administrative Officers Course and has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia University, in Columbia, South Carolina, and an associate degree of science in Criminal Justice from Horry-Georgetown Technical College.