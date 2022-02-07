North Myrtle Beach to use license-plate readers to monitor parking starting in March

(AP Photo/Courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach will begin using license-plate-recognition technology to monitor paid parking in city-owned lots starting in March.

According to the city, the technology “eliminates the need for decals for all vehicles with license plates.”

City council members approved the first reading of an amended ordinance Monday night that would remove references about parking decals — with the exception of where they apply to golf carts.

The city will begin using the new technology on March 1.