NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A frequent north Myrtle Beach visitor has a collection of over eighty kites. His kites are as small as 60 inches to his biggest kite that is 200 feet long.

Dale Dove, who flies kites said he weighs 270 pounds, and his kite will not pull him off the ground, but it will move him down the beach.

Dove said he has been coming to North Myrtle Beach since he was a kid, but he has been flying kites now for almost thirty years.

He said he originally started flying kites at the beach to remember where his stuff was when the beaches got crowded.

He said the first kite he bought was an eagle and from there he learned how to make their tails longer to dress them up and look more fun.

“Then I started getting different kites,” he said. “More complex kites, bigger kites, so now I’ve got quite a collection.”

Dove said he’s bought some from Ebay and other stores but designs his bigger ones himself through a Chinese manufacturing company. He said he’s flown up to forty kites at one time and likes them all but has a bunch of the arch-kites that he gives out to his friends and family. Dove said he likes the color that it brings to the beach.

“Dale Dove says this is one of his most colorful kites and one of the traditional kites that you’ll see flying on the beach,” News13’s Jackie LiBrizzi said.

Dove also said that a weighted kite tail helps the kite from diving down. He said he wears gloves when flying the bigger kites because the kite ropes are heavy, and they pull so hard.

“You could definitely get cut pretty bad,” Dove said. “String goes through your hands pretty bad, I mean like you could see these are worn out, I about need new ones. But when string starts going through your hands it definitely wouldn’t be good.”

Dove said often times people come up to him asking to buy one or why he does it, but he said because he simply enjoys flying them and putting a smile on peoples faces.

He said one time a family who admired his kites while on vacation told him when they’re coming next year and asked him to come out and join them with his kites. Dove said he’s flown his kites all over the country, but this is his favorite place.

“You’ll have people stopping,” Dove said. “Taking pictures with it, they’ll be walking under it touching it. Kids will be grabbing the tails and things like that, and it actually makes it fun for me.”

Dove said watching kites bring people joy is the best part of his hobby.