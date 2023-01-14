NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dana Crowell is the first female police chief in North Myrtle Beach history. She is ready to jump right into her new role.

“We are such a smooth organization that me taking the helm is going to be a very smooth transition,” Crowell said.

Crowell wants to focus on training police officers intensely to best prepare them for a variety of situations.

“Focus on training and ensure that our officers are trained to the highest standards and continue to protect and serve the city,” Crowell said.

Crowell wants police officers to be trained in firearm certification, active shooting training with the school system and ethical policing.

Crowell plans to keep up with the city’s population growth by hiring more police officers.

“We got a grant last year for six additional officers and we have also received a grant for six additional officers this year so we have already been able to grow our force and we will continue to do that,” Crowell said.

The new police chief has several plans for the future but will take things one step at a time.

“We will continue to grow and add more programs to the city but no major changes are coming in the next several months,” Crowell said.

Only 3% of police organizations across the United States are led by females, but Crowell is proof that it can be done.