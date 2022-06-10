NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report for a plane crash May 28 in North Myrtle Beach that left a pilot dead.

Witnesses who saw the crash told the NTSB that the Piper PA-12 approached to pick up a banner and stalled while pitching up. “The left wing dropped down, and airplane made a near vertical descent and impact,” according to the report.

The plane crashed 126 feet to the right of Runway 23 about 300 feet away from the banner pick-up zone, according to the report. Both wings showed “accordion style crushing.” The propeller separated and was buried two feet in the ground.

Both propeller blades were damaged and both fuel tanks were breached, according to the report. All of the plane instruments were damaged in the crash.

The president of the company that owns the plane said the pilot, who was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as David Flading, 56, was a long-term employee and had more than 15,000 hours flying the type of banner tow plane, according to the report.

The plane was registered to Barnstormers Aerial Advertising LLC, according to FAA registration records. The plane was registered to the company on May 28, 2013.

It could take one to two years for the full crash report to be completed.