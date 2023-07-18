NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on its investigation into a July 2 plane crash in North Myrtle Beach that killed five people.

The Piper PA-32R-300 single-engine aircraft crashed along Pete Dye Drive near Gray Heron Road shortly after taking off at about 11 a.m. from Grand Strand Airport, killing the pilot, Joseph Farnese, and four others — Tanique Cheu, her 7-year-old son, Sean Gardner, Odaycia Edwards and Suzette Coleman-Edwards — all of whom were from New Jersey.

Family members told the NTSB that the plane flew from the Essex County Airport in Caldwell, New Jersey, on June 30, as part of a family vacation. After it arrived at Grand Strand Airport, a ramp employee confirmed that Farnese, the pilot, asked for a “top-off” of the plane’s fuel tank, the report said.

On the day of the crash, the report said surveillance video shows the plane climbing from the runway “at a shallow ascent, with a nose high pitch altitude, until it was out of the camera’s view.”

A witness at a nearby golf course told investigators he saw the plane taking off and that it was “having difficulty gaining altitude and the vertical and horizontal stabilizer were buffeting slightly,” the report said. “The airplane’s angle-of-attack increased significantly but appeared to decrease momentarily and repeatedly, with small gains in altitude each time.”

The report also said there were no visible or audible indications of any engine issues.

After the plane leveled off, the report said the witness told investigators that it veered to the fight for about 10 to 15 seconds, “while maintaining a high angle of attack” and the right wing then “stalled.”

“The witness observed the underside of the airplane as it quickly descended to the ground in a right turn behind trees, which was followed by the sound of an impact and an immediate fireball,” the report said.

The engine was intact after the crash but was damaged by fire, the report said. In addition, the fuselage, which contained the cockpit and instrument panel, was destroyed by the impact and the fire. The report also noted that “flight control cable continuity was established.”

The NTSB is continuing to investigate the crash and will release a final report once it is complete. Final reports typically take a year or more to complete.