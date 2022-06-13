COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning $100,000 ticket was sold in North Myrtle Beach for Sunday’s South Carolina Education Lottery Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The ticket sold at Dodges Store #871, located at 2609 Highway 17 South matched all 5 numbers — 13-24-27-28-38 and the Power-Up number — the lottery said.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. More information about how to claim lottery prizes is available on the lottery’s website.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, according to the lottery.