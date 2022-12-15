NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pepsi distributor will relocate from Conway to a new $15 million facility in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release.

The move by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC (PBV) will create 27 new jobs, according to the release. PBV has been at its current warehouse in Conway since 2009.

The new 164,850-square-foot warehouse will be located at Palmetto Coast Industrial Park off Water Tower Road, according to the news release.

“We are committed to the community of North Myrtle Beach and are excited about the opportunities this investment will bring to our customers, consumers and partners in the region,” President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Hill said in a statement. “We thank the city of North Myrtle Beach and its leadership for their support and look forward to serving the community for years to come. We’re excited to be here and play a role in the city’s future growth.”

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said council is excited about the relocation.

“PBV has been a staple of Horry County for more than 20 years,” he said in a statement. “When we learned of their plans for growth, we accepted the challenge to assist in their expansion. Our council is committed to supporting our existing industry, retaining jobs and creating jobs. We look forward to them providing our area with more Pepsi products in their new state-of-the-art-facility.”

The expansion is expected to finish in late 2023, according to the release.

PVB has 19 locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware, according to the release. The company’s portfolio includes Pepsi, Aquafina, Lipton, Gatorade and Starbucks.