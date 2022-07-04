NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flooding impacted the North Myrtle Beach and other Grand Strand areas on Monday as storms moved through the area.

Flooding could be seen in the area of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

About 300 customers are without power in North Myrtle Beach and Little River areas, according to Santee Cooper. About 100 customers are without power in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police also said several traffic lights are malfunctioning in the city and urged drivers to stay off the roads.

