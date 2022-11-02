NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old woman has been missing from her home in North Myrtle Beach for just over a week, according to North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Latasha Marie Tawfiq was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 25, police said.

She drives a dark gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Pennsylvania tags. There is a Pittsburg Steelers tag on the front of her vehicle, according to NMBPD.

Anyone with information on Tawfiq’s location is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-280-5511 or the anonymous tipline at 843-447-9376.