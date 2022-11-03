NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police activity was reported Thursday on Sea Mountain Road in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Donald Graham said police were trying to serve warrants on a suspect who won’t come out of the house. The incident is near Pointe Marsh Lane.

Graham said the situation is “not resolved.” Police are asking the community to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available. News13 is working to learn more.

