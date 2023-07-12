NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of scamming a local business, police said.

Police said the man scammed Williams Carpet, a carpet store in North Myrtle Beach. He allegedly identified himself as Robert Gonzalez while speaking to the business.

He scammed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the business by using a fake ID and multiple credit cards, police said. After he picked up the merchandise, the credit cards he used were flagged as unauthorized purchases.

(North Myrtle Beach Police Department)

The man was described as not being able to speak English very well, police said. The license plate on his truck was not valid.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call North Myrtle Beach police’s tip line at 843-447-9376.