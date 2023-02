NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are looking for whomever stole equipment while supplies were being dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors Thursday.

North Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook asking for community help.

The post says the truck and trailer in the picture below may be associated with the crime.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 843-280-5511 or text or call the North Myrtle Beach tip line at 843-447-9376.