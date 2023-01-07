NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released.

Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report.

The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2022, at Burlington, the police report shows. When officers arrived, a Burlington employee said she observed Gibson attempting to push a shopping cart out of the store.

After approaching Gibson, the employee saw her holding a bag with security tags hanging out of it and asked to see what was inside, according to the report. When Gibson would not show what was in the bag, the employee began retrieving clothing and other merchandise from Gibson’s shopping cart.

Corbin then walked up, pulled the bag away from the employee and pushed her down, the report reads. Both Gibson and Corbin fled the store with a young child.

No additional information was immediately available.