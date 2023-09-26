NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach announced through its Facebook page that public works would be upgrading an outlet that is too small.

A pipe will be put on 14th Avenue S that will run along Holly Drive, and a short portion of Perrin Drive.

The current outlet, according to the city is too small. The outlet structure will be upgraded to a larger diameter.

The project will start next week on October 2nd and will last through the 6th. The project is expected to last less than 30 days, according to the city.

Starting next week there may be lane closures on 14th Avenue S, Holly Drive, and Perrin Drive.

The city apologized for any inconvenience and asked travelers for patience.