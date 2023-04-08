NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Power has been restored to nearly 1,500 Santee Cooper customers after a brief outage Saturday afternoon, according to the utility’s website.
The outage began at about 1:05 p.m. and service was restored by about 2;15 p.m. It affected customers between Highway 17 N. and N. Ocean Boulevard in the Cherry Grove area and included a stretch of Highway 9, Santee Cooper’s online outage map showed.
The outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to the website, which had shown 4:15 p.m. as the estimated time of restoration.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.