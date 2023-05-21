NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 2,100 Santee Cooper customers in the North Myrtle Beach area are without power because of a vehicle accident, according to the utility’s website.
The outage is affecting an area between the Intracoastal Waterway and an area south of North Kings Highway.
The outage began at about 7:10 a.m., and crews are working to get power turned back on, according to the website. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
