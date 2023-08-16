NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed neighborhood development was the topic of discussion at North Myrtle Beach’s City Council workshop Wednesday night.

The proposed neighborhood, Barefoot Lakes, would be 70 acres of 84 single-family homes between Highway 31 and Highway 22.

Residents and city council said the piece of land behind Barefoot Resort and Golf Club has been denied development for more than 10 years.

Wednesday’s workshop was held for attorneys and staff members to answer any questions council had about the development.

North Myrtle Beach City Councilman Fred Coyne based his questions off of concerns he’s received from the public and his own experience dealing with new developments.

“Mine are on ok, what’s the impact on them, and is that everyday life, traffic-wise. That’s why I had the questions about the intersection,” Coyne said. “Because traffic becomes a big one but it’s always a broad term. Is traffic too fast, too many cars? It’s a very subjective thing.”

The city Planning Commission recommended the land be annexed but not rezoned. Coyne said they plan to take that into consideration.

“Where council looks at on the broader terms of how does that affect and impact the neighborhood, the area in that part of town, the whole city, it is something that makes sense, doesn’t make sense,” he said. “And we have things that come in and we say ‘no, it don’t make sense.'”

Some concerns were raised that if Barefoot Lakes does not go through, the landowner would use the land for mining.

“For 11 years this was denied, why now? Because of this threat?” said resident Allan Simeon. “Are we going to succumb to threats by landowners?”

City council plans to hold public discussion on the proposed development on Monday night.