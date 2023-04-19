NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The proposed 2024 North Myrtle Beach budget includes no tax increases, according to the city.

City council members met in Pinopolis on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the budget.

The total budget expenditures are expected to be about $174 million, with no tax or rate increases, according to the city.

Major projects included in the 2024 budget are construction of Fire Station 7, construction on Champions Boulevard, funding for RTA summer routes, North Myrtle Beach Humane Society funding, 30 new firefighters waiting for grant approval, eight new police officer positions, completion of the 18th Avenue North Ocean Outfall project and an expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.

The mileage rate is expected to remain at 45 mils, according to Finance Director Randy Wright.

City Manager Mike Mahaney said Fire Station 7 will help keep insurance rates low for companies that are in the are or expected to be in the industrial park.

Among the improvements at the sports complex are a splash park, new baseball/softball fields, multipurpose fields and proposed pickleball courts, according to the city.

Fire Station 6, which would house an emergency operations center that could withstand a Category 5 hurricane, was also discussed, but is not part of the budget, according to the city.