NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People will soon be able to rappel down a building in North Myrtle Beach to help raise money for New Directions, which assists the homeless population in Myrtle Beach.

Over the Edge will be in North Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25. The event was organized by New Directions CEO Kathy Jenkins.

New Directions board member Liz Callaway did an Over the Edge event in New York City after they were looking for a second unique fundraiser.

“We looked into it and decided it’s never been done on the Grand Strand and once we committed to it we now own the event,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins went Over the Edge for the first time last year to raise money. Participants can change their mind about rappelling down once they reach the top.

“Well I can tell you that I was the most terrified of anybody,” Jenkins said. “As CEO of New Directions, how can I ask people to do it, and ask people to raise money if I’m not willing to do it myself?”

Jenkins had a conference call with the founder to go over safety protocols for the event.

Ashley Smith participated in the event last May.

“I love the New Directions and what they’re doing for the community so I thought I’d put my sense of adventure to work and join in,” Smith said.

Participants will walk down the side of the Avista Resort from the 17th story. Community members who don’t want to participate are still able to watch the other participants.

There are 92 slots open for residents of the Grand Strand who want to sign up.

For more details on how to register and raise money, visit the event’s website.