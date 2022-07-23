NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heavy rains in a short period of time Friday caused flooding inside of homes at the Robbers Roost Villas community in North Myrtle Beach.

Residents who have lived in the neighborhood for decades said they had never had water inside their homes — until now.

“This is the first time this has ever happened in this neighborhood since I’ve been here,” said Wanda Stedule, who has lived in Robbers Roost Villas since 2001.

Neighbors worked together for hours to get the water out of residents’ homes and make sure everyone was OK.

“We’ve been battling wet dry vacs, towels, buckets, whatever we could to keep the water out and keep it moving,” Mick McGuire said. “We need help here for drainage. We’ve got to intensify the effort.”

Residents said the flooding worsened after homes started getting built next to the neighborhood. Stedule said the land was raised before the homes started going up and the slant is causing water to go down the new hill into her home.

“It’s only been happening since the construction has been going on behind us and they built the land up right there that used to be level with us,” Stedule said.

When the flooding was at its highest, residents called the mayor’s office and the city for help.

“The mayor’s office was absolutely no help,” said Mary Christenson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. “They said, ‘do you need assistance in leaving?’ Where am I gonna go? I’m disabled, I don’t have a car. I’m not going to a shelter, I have a cat. That was their answer so call back Monday morning,” she said.

The city has not responded to News13's request for comment.