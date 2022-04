NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A contractor for the city of North Myrtle Beach is scheduled to begin resurfacing a section of North Ocean Boulevard on Monday, the city said.

Crews from Southern Asphalt will be milling and paving between 2nd Avenue North and Shorehaven Drive. The project is expected to take about 10 days to complete, depending on the weather.

Drivers should expect lane closures during the work.