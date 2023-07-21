NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Retired North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Paul Sheets died Wednesday at age 58, according to an online obituary.

He served for more than 30 years, North Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post.

Sheets, who played center for the Appalachian State football team from 1982 to 1986, began his law-enforcement career in 1988 as a uniformed patrolman. He later became a narcotics detective, serving on a DEA task force and Tactical Meth Team. He was also a member of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department Marine Unit, according to the post.

He was promoted to sergeant over the Criminal Investigations Division, which he commanded until his retirement in 2019, the post stated. Sheets will be remembered as a man who was loved by everyone and who made everyone smile.

His dedication went beyond the badge and was shown as a loving husband to his wife, Mimi, and a loving father to his two daughters, Shelby and Darby, the post said.

The family will receive friends and loved ones for a viewing at McMillian-Small Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with burial to follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, the post said.

His family has invited those who loved him to the OD Arcade and Lounge immediately after his services to celebrate his life, according to the post.