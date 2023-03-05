NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Barefoot Landing hosted its first Rock N Paws live music event to promote local animal shelters.

The three-day event benefitted shelters through vendors, adoption opportunities and donations. The event connected dogs with new owners as some area shelters deal with overcrowding.

A different animal shelter was promoted each day.

“We decided we’d extend it out to other shelters in the area,” said Kim Kelley, marketing manager for Barefoot Landing. “Because it’s a big issue right now, a lot of turn-ins and they’re all overwhelmed. So we just wanted to to our part and help out.”

Friday’s event promoted Carolina Boxer Rescue. Saturday was the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and Sunday was the Horry County Animal Care Center. Each shelter brought dogs for adoption.

The Horry County Animal Care Center said it’s at capacity with more than 150 animals waiting for a new home.

Tiffany, who didn’t provide a last name, attended the event not expecting to adopt a dog, but ended up leaving with one. It’s her second dog rescued.

“People should come and rescue more dogs,” she said. “They need good homes.”