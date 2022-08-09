NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A settlement has been reached in a discrimination lawsuit filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach by a former employee, according to an order Monday in U.S. District Court in Florence.

The terms of the settlement were not available.

Carolina Garcia filed the lawsuit in April 2021, saying she was classified as a part-time employee despite working 40 hours a week and dealt with other harassment. She said in the lawsuit that she was hired in June 2016 to work part-time between 35 and 40 hours a week. She was fired in May 2020.

In the lawsuit, Garcia said her time increased to 40 hours a week but was split between the revenue department and the water billing department to prevent classification as a full-time employee.

Garcia also claimed in the lawsuit that she was subjected to “unwanted touching” by the city’s finance director throughout the duration of her employment, which created a hostile work environment.

The order filed Monday said that if the settlement agreement is not finalized within 60 days, either party can petition the court to have it reopened. Otherwise, the case was dismissed without costs and prejudice.