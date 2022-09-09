NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is recommending no charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers who were involved in a shootout in July.

Richardson said after reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, he saw no legal theory where the officers could be charged.

William Joshua Alston was taken into custody after an hours-long search on July 21 that began when he exchanged gunfire with officers who were serving a warrant, according to police.

He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, first degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of anabolic steroids, according to online jail records.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An officer noticed Alston’s vehicle in a parking lot at Ironwood Condos and recognized he had active felony warrants, according to the report. Officials said Alston had warrants for domestic violence and kidnapping.

Alston was seen behind the building ducking behind a green electric box, according to the report. Police told Alston to show his hands and Alston began shooting at the officers, who returned fire. Alston then ran away before he was found hiding at Briarcliff RV Resort under a trailer, according to the report.