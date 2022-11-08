NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue charges against North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney over allegations that he assaulted a woman in May.

According to a police report obtained by News13, a woman showed up for a meeting with Mahaney and during the conversation, he allegedly became “increasingly upset” and put his hands in the woman’s face and stood over her to intimidate her.

The report said he also grabbed the woman on her right leg above the knee. and that the woman said she felt verbally and physically intimidated.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate at the request of North Myrtle Beach police.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Mahaney, the woman and a third-party witness agreed that “Mahaney touched [the woman] on her leg and possibly her shoulder” but that his actions didn’t meet the criteria needed to pursue charges. The woman was not hurt in the incident.

According to Richardson, South Carolina law defines assault and battery as “unlawfully injury or offering or attempting to injure another with the present ability to do so.”

“Not every touching amounts to an assault,” he said.

“I can’t see any scenario where the State would be above to move forward with an assault and battery charge against Mahaney, especially with our standard being beyond a reasonable doubt,” Richardson said.