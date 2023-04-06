NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been more than two months since 23-year-old Tyler Doyle disappeared after his jon boat sank while he and a friend were duck hunting in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach.

Since the incident on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and others have searched as far north as the Wilmington area for Doyle without success. The search effort has consumed countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to SCDNR Lt. Andrew Godowns, who supervises case investigations in Region 4, which covers the state’s coastal counties.

Despite that, they’re not giving up.

“Typically on one like this, we do daylight til dark,” Godowns said. “Our guys are showing up, getting boats ready, and then starting until sunset when you can hardly see. So you’re talking about those many days, 12-hour shifts, you know, you try to break them down sometimes. I have one crew run six hours and another crew run six hours.”

Godowns said the SCDNR is grateful for the help from other organizations, including the U.S. Coast Goard, the Brunswick County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Marine Patrol.

“This is a part of our regimen for what we do to serve South Carolina,” he said. “Now when you start taking into cost of fuel for airplanes and helicopters and then man hours, you’re talking about a lot of money. But that’s not what’s important to us in something like this.”

Godowns said searches like this one become personal to his officers. and that they will likely continue to look for Doyle every time they go out on a boat through the summer and into next year.

The goal, he said, is to bring closure for Doyle’s family.