NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was a perfect day for a parade, and a crowd of thousands turned out Saturday for the return of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in North Myrtle Beach.

The parade and accompanying events, canceled for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, were delayed a week because of weather, but that didn’t stop people from taking advantage of a warm, sunny day with the official end of winter only a few days away.

News13’s Meghan Miller was among those enjoying the parade, handing out candy to the hundreds of children who lined up along the city’s streets to catch a glimpse of the parade.

News viewer Zane Shaw was also at the parade and used his drone to capture several stunning videos during the parade.

Here are a few photos from today’s events, courtesy of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Organizers said the motto for this year’s event was “Third Time’s a Charm.”