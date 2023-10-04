NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A student who brought a gun to a private school in North Myrtle Beach had it removed by the principal, according to police.

The incident happened just before noon on Tuesday at Valorous Academy, police said. The principal called 911 and told police they had removed a gun from a student who brought it to school and was threatening to harm themselves.

The student was taken to Waccamaw Behavioral Health, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

“The North Myrtle Beach Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to those involved,” police said in a news release.