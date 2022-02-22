Sum 41, Simple Plan tour making stop at House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 and Simple Plan’s latest tour will be making a stop at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach.

The “Blame Canada” co-headlining tour will stop at House of Blues Myrtle Beach on April 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $36 to $62.

Set it Off will be the opening act.

The venue is requiring either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Check the venue’s website for the latest health and safety information.

Tickets go on sale Friday at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach website.