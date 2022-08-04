NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman accused of shooting and killing a man inside a North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo is now facing a murder charge.

Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night.

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday,” the family said in a statement released Tuesday by the Morgan and Morgan law firm. “Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father of two children.”

He was found shot in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Lafredia Cortlet Todd was arrested not far away from the shooting. She was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges have since been upgraded, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.

John Morgan, Kristian Cross and Joe Sandefur, the attorneys representing Johnson’s family, said it appears the restaurant knew about previous violent threats made by Todd and that this shooting could’ve been prevented.

“We are working to learn as much as we can about how ownership and management at Nacho Hippo responded to these alleged threats, because their actions — or inactions — have had the gravest possible consequences,” the attorneys’ statement reads.