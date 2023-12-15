NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to the potential inclement weather, The Great Christmas Light Show, Santa’s Village, and the entire North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex will be closed Sunday.

The City of North Myrtle Beach made the announcement on its Facebook page. The Park & Sports Complex will reopen on Monday.

The City of North Myrtle Beach added that the Great Christmas Light Show and Santa’s Village will be open Friday and Saturday.

Winter Wonderland at the Beach also announced that its holiday light displays will also close temporarily due to inclement weather.