NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 2016, The Great Christmas Light Show has been a staple for families across the Grand Strand and the country’s southeast.

It is two miles of driving through more than two million Christmas lights. There are also stops along the way with s’mores, a petting zoo and, of course, a chance for photos with Santa.

There are hundreds of light displays throughout the drive. Some are Disney-themed, and some honor our veterans.

Almost all of the displays and fixtures are made right at home on the Grand Strand.

“There’s a local company that does the drawings,” said Donald Graham, spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach. “Depending on the size of the display, it may go out to another company, but for the others, they’re actually hand fabricated here in the city of North Myrtle Beach by parks and rec staff members.”

More than 31,000 cars drive through the light show each year, meaning roughly 125,000 people experience the holiday magic in North Myrtle Beach.

With that many people coming to enjoy the lights, the city anticipates a long line. Graham said on weekends, which are the busiest days, people can expect to wait in line for four to five hours to drive through the light show.

The long wait time does not slow anyone down, as the Great Christmas Light Show continues to grow bigger and bigger each year.

“Tourists definitely come into town,” Graham said. “People come from all over Horry County. They come from North Carolina because it’s one of the bigger light shows that you’re gonna see in this area. This place will be shoulder to shoulder on a weekend night with kids, their parents, the grandparents, the grandkids.”

The Great Christmas Light Show will be open on Monday through Dec. 30. Hours and ticket information can be found on the city of North Myrtle Beach website.