NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Great Christmas Lights Show, a Grand Strand holiday favorite, will return to North Myrtle Beach later this month.

North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation announced the dates and prices for The Great Christmas Lights Show on its Facebook page.

North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation said the drive through experience is back and better than ever.

The drive through light show will feature over 2 million lights festively displayed along a 2-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, according to North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation website.

Over 500 magical lights that have been custom made for the light show will be displayed, with some reaching heights of 55 feet tall, according to the website.

Visitors will be able to experience animated figures and holiday scenes where the light show comes to life, the website said.

After travelling through the light show, drivers are invited to park their car and visit Santa’s Village where they can drink hot chocolate, eat s’mores, get an up-close look at the lights on the Santa Express Train Ride, and meet Santa, according to the website.

The hours for The Great Christmas Lights Show are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.

The drive through experience will be open November 20th through December 30th and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The cost is $15 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is closed and $20 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is open. Rates for vehicles with more than 15 passengers can be found here.

Santa’s Village hours are between Thursday through Sunday only from November 24 through December 10. Santa’s Village will be open nightly from December 14th through December 30th and will be closed on Christmas Day.

There are no online ticket sales or advanced ticket sales. You must purchase the tickets at the gate before entry, according to the website.

Attached pull behind trailers, boats, flatbeds are not allowed in the drive through light show, according to North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation.