NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location along Highway 90 in Horry County, officials said.

The travel route will be:

Start on 9th Avenue South

Continue on South Ocean Boulevard

Turn left onto 2nd Avenue North

Continue onto US 17

Take ramp to Highway 9

Turn left onto Highway 9

Continue to destination on Highway 90

Officials urged drivers to be patient.