NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location along Highway 90 in Horry County, officials said.
The travel route will be:
- Start on 9th Avenue South
- Continue on South Ocean Boulevard
- Turn left onto 2nd Avenue North
- Continue onto US 17
- Take ramp to Highway 9
- Turn left onto Highway 9
- Continue to destination on Highway 90
Officials urged drivers to be patient.